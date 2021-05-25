COMMENTARY: Fantastical climate policy

In fact, the massive switch to renewables doesn’t even mean emissions will be reduced by much. Wind and solar are intermittent and unreliable so that they require backup. In most cases, that has meant fossil-fueled backup.

Germany, which has been a leader in renewables, saw emissions plateauing in the 2010s even though conventional generating plants were closed in favor of massive wind and solar installations.

The hope is that battery backup will save the day, but right now such backup is far too expensive to do the job without burdening the economy as a whole, and poor and middle-class consumers especially, with huge increases in electricity costs.

Then there’s the question of temperature. Even the Biden administration admits U.S. emissions cuts (a goal of 50 percent below 2005 levels by 2030) even if fully achieved will have a negligible effect on global temperatures. It’s how the whole world responds not just the U.S.

But the belief that if the U.S. acts and shows leadership, the rest of the world will follow is wishful thinking. What incentive does any developing country have to adopt an unreliable electric system just because the rich U.S. is doing so?