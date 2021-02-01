COMMENTARY: Families’ education blues

Things will get better soon, moms tell each other. But headlines -- from Chicago, where the teachers union has adamantly refused to return to work; to Nashua, N.H., where desperate parents are mounting a recall effort to remove pro-union members from the school board -- offer little hope schools will reopen.

President Joe Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, appeared to back the union's anti-reopen stance on Tuesday, saying schools should wait for millions in new federal spending before reopening.

"President Biden has sent a plan to Congress that would make sure that a majority of our schools can be open within 100 days," Klain said. We need Congress to pass that plan so we can do the kinds of things you need to do so that schools can be safe, so that teachers can be safe, so that students can be safe."

Meanwhile, it's also clear from the stories parents share that many children are suffering during the pandemic. Not just from isolation, but from six, eight, or even 10 hours a day being spent on screens, and the loss of their school community, their friends and routine.