COMMENTARY: Falsely stirring up passion

This is likely the only version of the story you’ve heard because all of the other media took the NYT account as gospel and ran with it. Of course, other media embellished the account with their own mood-enhancing language for weeks. But wait! Not to be outdone by the media, House impeachment managers included the following in their pretrial memorandum: “the insurrectionists killed a Capitol Police officer by striking him in the head with a fire extinguisher.”

OK. That’s not what happened regardless of how many weeks public officials and media beat that drum. ProPublica, “a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power,” interviewed Sicknick’s brother, Ken, who told them, “He texted me last night and said, ‘I got pepper-sprayed twice,’ and he was in good shape.” He added, “Apparently he collapsed in the Capitol and they resuscitated him using CPR.” The article continued, “But the day after that text exchange, the family got word that Brian Sicknick had a blood clot and had had a stroke; a ventilator was keeping him alive.”

So, where did the head bashing and fire extinguisher come from? Those who have politicized Officer Sicknick’s death and his family’s grief for personal gain should be held accountable.