COMMENTARY: Faith in our elections

I’ve lost track of the times over the years I’ve heard a politician say, “This is the most important election of my lifetime.” In fact, I’ve said it myself. And I’m sure we all believed it at the time. But in my case, at least, I know I was wrong in the past. Because this year’s election is the most important of my lifetime.

Elections are the crown jewel of a representative democracy. We do at least three things when we vote. First, and most obviously, we vote for our preferred candidates. Second, by doing so we vote to direct policy and to give the party we favor more control over the levers of power. Third, and possibly most important, by voting we place our stamp of approval on the system — we participate in it, reinforce it, and trust it to carry our voice. Then, whatever the result, we accept it.

This is actually one of the remarkable things about the American political system — the degree to which Americans over the centuries have placed their faith in election results, win or lose. Occasionally there are charges of voter fraud, but overwhelmingly we accept the results and express confidence in the fairness, transparency, and integrity of the election process. It’s been a vitally important part of our system that we’ve taken too much for granted.