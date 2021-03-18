COMMENTARY: Faith, freedom and family

Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, wrote an op-ed published in the Washington Journal calling on Americans to return to “immortal truths upon which America was founded ...”

He wrote, “When fighting for truth, the most important place to start is to be well-grounded in the Truth itself. I am referring to Truth with a capital T, as in ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life.’ Faith in God is an essential part of the fight to restore American greatness. Our personal faith is inextricably linked to our personal liberties.”

America is under attack from those promising progress by following science, political science, that is. For the first three months of 2020, they said COVID-19 was no threat. For the rest of 2020, they used the pandemic as a political weapon to divide us by fear and hate. Fear the virus and hate those who don’t.

No doubt only a relatively few Americans today still hold the same convictions our founders had when they wrote the documents that established our experimental government. At the end of the 18th century, most governments in Europe had monarchies. Colonists here could have followed that model. But our founders wanted freedom from government!