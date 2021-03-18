COMMENTARY: Faith, freedom and family

Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, wrote an op-ed published in the Washington Journal calling on Americans to return to “immortal truths upon which America was founded ...”
He wrote, “When fighting for truth, the most important place to start is to be well-grounded in the Truth itself. I am referring to Truth with a capital T, as in ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life.’ Faith in God is an essential part of the fight to restore American greatness. Our personal faith is inextricably linked to our personal liberties.”
America is under attack from those promising progress by following science, political science, that is. For the first three months of 2020, they said COVID-19 was no threat. For the rest of 2020, they used the pandemic as a political weapon to divide us by fear and hate. Fear the virus and hate those who don’t.
No doubt only a relatively few Americans today still hold the same convictions our founders had when they wrote the documents that established our experimental government. At the end of the 18th century, most governments in Europe had monarchies. Colonists here could have followed that model. But our founders wanted freedom from government!
As school children used to recite, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Of course, this is at the top of our Declaration of Independence!
Noting this, Flynn wrote, “Faith in God is an essential part of the fight to restore American greatness. Our personal faith is inextricably linked to our personal liberties.” Then he quoted a couple of sentences from French author, Alexis de Tocqueville who wrote “Democracy in America” after visiting in 1831.
De Tocqueville wrote, “Upon my arrival in the United States, the religious aspect of the country was the first thing that struck my attention…. The Americans combine the notions of Christianity and of liberty so intimately in their minds, that it is impossible to make them conceive the one without the other.”
Then Flynn noted, “Prior to America’s founding, no document in the world had directly linked the individual rights of citizens to their unique value and autonomy before an omnipotent Creator.”
Those visiting America today likely see no “religious aspect” of America. On the contrary, visitors are much more likely to see America as the Apostle Paul depicted the dearth of religion in his letter to the church in Rome: “[A]nd, although they know the ordinance of God, that those who practice such things are worthy of death, they not only do the same, but also give hearty approval to those who practice them.”
Flynn’s op-ed was not only his personal testimony about God’s work in his life, but more so a call to patriots to fight to restore America to her founding Truth.
After referencing writings of our founders, Flynn wrote, “The fight to protect the family is the cornerstone of our fight to save America. It is unlikely that anything else you do in life will be as important or as meaningful.”
Let’s fight for our faith, our freedom, and our families against those hell-bent to destroy them all.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.