COMMENTARY: Facebook key to insurrection

A visit to Donald Trump’s now-defunct Facebook page is to stroll through the vestiges of his campaigns and his presidency: posts full of racism, of name calling and attacks, and ads full of outright lies.

Civil rights groups and activists have long pointed out that Facebook’s treatment of Trump is utterly unique: no other individual would be allowed to act like he did on the platform. Trump was allowed to stay only because Facebook essentially rewrote its rules for all politicians, in an attempt pre-emptively to allow Trump’s bad behavior. Even despite these political accommodations from Facebook, Trump still routinely violated those few rules that remained.

While the U.S. Capitol was under assault on Jan. 6, then-president Trump posted a series of messages and videos to his Facebook page half-heartedly telling the insurrectionists -- who were still in the building -- to go home. He could not resist repeating his big lie about the stolen election, telling them in a video, “We love you. You're very special.” He followed with a falsehood-filled post that said, “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly unfairly treated for so long.”