COMMENTARY: Face of American democracy

For just a minority group in America, there is a delusion from reality. Even the late Jack Welch, former chairman and CEO of General Electric and a Republican, left an ineffaceable truth before his death in 2020: “Face reality as it is, not as it was or as you wish it to be.”

Welch received $417 million when he retired from GE. According to some historians, this was the largest retirement payment to that point in history. Here is a little reality. According to the Center for Effective Government and the Institute for Policy Studies think tanks, the 100 largest CEO retirement accounts combined are worth $4.9 billion. These think tanks suggest that this is “equal to the retirement savings of 50 million American families.”

Not to forego the original thesis here, but the American democratic landscape has changed. Anyone resisting this truth lives in unreality.

America was founded on July 4, 1776. There has been a certain minority group that touts 1776 as its war cry, even suggesting civil war. Governance was solely the right of white men. Black men were given the right to vote in 1870.

It took 144 years for women to secure the right to vote when it was ratified in 1920. The 19th amendment legally guaranteed women the right to vote. Yet, most Black women waited nearly 50 years later actually to exercise that right. Black women were banned from voting until the Civil Rights Act of 1965.

President Joe Biden in his speech on Sept. 1, 2022, at Independence National Historical Park, Philadelphia, strongly declared again: “I ran for president because I believed we were in a battle for the soul of this nation. I still believe that to be true. I believe the soul is the breath, the life and the essence of who we are. The soul is what makes us ‘us.'”

The oldest U.S. president to hold the office could not be more veracious, for on his 620th day in office, Ginni Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, testified before the Jan. 6 committee as to her unutterable role in the "big lie" to befoul the tenets of democracy – a free and fair election in 2020.

America champions and espouses that “A free and fair election involves political freedoms and fair processes leading up to the vote, a fair count of eligible voters who cast a ballot (including such aspects as electoral fraud or voter suppression), and acceptance of election results by all parties.”

Yet, on Jan. 6, 2020, there was a Capitol insurrection where those living in unreality at the provocation of TFG (the former guy) defaced the sacred citadel of American democracy. An unforgettable noose hung with its proposed intention to hang former Vice President Mike Pence should he not overturn the 2020 election.

U.S. elections officials declare the 2020 election to be “the most secure in American history.” To support this truth and to counter the fraudulent claims of one former president, Homeland Security, still under the TFG presidency, affirmed the secure 2020 election with its own statement.

Understandably, those who formerly possessed all of the power and used government for their corruption and greed, fooling American plebians (writer’s license), do not wish to see what it is, but what they wish it to be.

America has become a multiracial and multicultural democracy. Those who will not face this reality are doing all they can to repeal American accomplishments of the 20th century.

America cannot be claimed by a single race. It can no longer be viewed as the “American experiment” as if this nation and all within it are not among the huddled masses. The Statute of Liberty, a gift from France in 1885, is part of what America believes. It is symbolic of a certain grace and mercy extended to all peoples.

And so, the face of American democracy is now more than ever a “melting pot.” It is not like it was. It will never be like that again. This is the face of reality as it is.