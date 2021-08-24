COMMENTARY: Explain it like I'm 2 years old

Any honest observer and any honest member of the US military who has served in Afghanistan would know for years that the minute the US pulls out, the Taliban would overrun the country. They were in charge when the US invaded in 2001, they mostly melted into neighboring Pakistan or into civilian society and reemerged five years later as a fighting force that was only kept out of power by the US-led NATO forces. One might have thought that this buzzsaw dynamic, so painfully felt by Afghans, Americans, British, and other NATO troops, would have been grasped over the last 15 years.

So, one must ask, why did Biden botch this exit so spectacularly?

At least part of the answer is hinted at when we consider who benefits, who is hurt, and how much value is placed on each party.

Afghans who served as interpreters and guides for NATO, and their families, were and are clearly at most risk and just as clearly valued least. They are the epitome of the over-promise, under-deliver nature of war itself and this Biden blowout in particular, as evidenced by his inane claims just last month that the Taliban wouldn't take over.