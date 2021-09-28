COMMENTARY: Expensive smoke and mirrors

In 2019, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 19.1% of American adults were smokers. In Ohio, 20.8% of adults were smokers and in West Virginia 23.8% of adults smoked. Comparatively, in the same year, only 12.1% of Massachusetts adults were smokers.

If Democrats in Washington, D.C., are successful in increasing the tax rate, smokers in Ohio and West Virginia would collectively pay more than $1.6 billion to D.C., annually, compared to only $492.6 million from smokers in Massachusetts.

As a tobacco harm-reduction tool, e-cigarettes should not be subject to an excise tax because they are 95% safer than smoking. In 2018, Scott Gottlieb (former director of the FDA) noted that the agency sees “the possibility for ... products like e-cigarettes ... to provide a potentially less harmful alternative.” More recently, in August 2021, 15 tobacco-control experts penned an article in the American Journal of Public Health urging policymakers to embrace e-cigarettes as a tool to help increase smoking cessation.

Rather than taxing these products, lawmakers should be enacting policies that encourage their use. If policymakers must put a tax on these products, that rate should be based on the percent of the risk of the product and never in parity with combustible cigarette tax rates.