COMMENTARY: Everyday Christmas joys

What editorialists and commentators do every day is write about life. Of course, there are days readers like us because we have written something that really caused your heart to skip a beat because you agree. Other days not so much because what we have written made your heart skip a different beat because you disagree. We write on.

Did you know that this is life? You only go around once, and this is no practice run. Sometimes life is just gobbledygook and we write gobbledygook. Sometimes we write critically about your “sacred cows.” And when we do, well, there is less joy.

Just know, we are not perfect and sometimes there are mistakes (mistakes are not intentional) even after proofreading over and over. It is a reminder to this commentator that he is imperfect, a humbling necessity that brings joy to know that someone even reads censoriously his musings.

We also write because it is an expression of joy. The metaphysician Florence Scovel Shinn in her timeless book written in 1925, “The Game of Life and How to Play It” (every home should have this book), suggests that the thing we seek is seeking us. The telephone was seeking Alexander Bell, she writes. Writers write. If you find your perfect self-expression, it will bring jubilant and triumphant everyday joy.

For those of you reading this now, encourage others to support the local printed paper and digital journalism because you could be missing the joy we experience when we see thoughts become reality. To produce the local paper daily and online is a Herculean act. The extreme “ban on books” – free self-expression – may next move to censure even your local paper. Bah humbug!

Christmas and the holidays have a special joy. We stop for a little vacation and family and friends become the center of our joy. We are no longer paying much attention to the challenges of society. We only desire to spread cheer and joy.

For Christians, the joy is found in the beautiful hymn of Isaac Watts and George F. Handel, “Joy to the World.” America is just not the huddled masses of Christians, for there are other faiths like Islam, Catholicism, Buddhism and Hinduism. All faiths the world over pauses to celebrate joy, not necessarily just the Christian faith.

There is the joy of the season, but there are also everyday Christmas joys. Among which include America as a democracy. On Jan. 6, 2021, we experienced a despair that had many in America to think about American joys. Unlike many places in the world, ours is a system of government where we all can participate and the majority leads governing.

As this writer’s joy began to materialize on the printed page, Brittney Griner was international news as she was freed from the single hand of a Russian dictator. She fortunately was returned to “terra firma.” Amid the political fallout, the majority of us experienced a relief, a kind of joy celebrating what we take for granted. America, in all its imperfections, is not life under dictatorship.

Consider this everyday Christmas joy for families when a newborn baby comes. In the U.S., eight babies are born every second and 385,000 babies are born every day, 140 million per year, according to the United Nations.

Then, what an everyday Christmas joy when we think that science and medicine have been able to eradicate diseases like polio with a vaccine. Look how far we have come. Think again about the Spanish flu that lasted from 1918-20 with estimates of 500 million people affected and estimates up to 100 million deaths. A COVID vaccine likely prevented millions of deaths all over the world. America had over 1 million preventable deaths while there were more than 99 million worldwide.

Every day this commentator could pen joyful gratitude to science, medicine, researchers, doctors, nurses and all in the field. Severely asthmatic as a child, this writer was hospitalized several times with a covering like an oxygen tent for relief. “Asthma is a leading chronic illness among children and adolescents in the U.S.” On average in a classroom, three out of 30 children likely have asthma. Imagine everyday Christmas joy of parents whose children now can use bronchodilators to save a breath, even life.

This writer just returned from Charlotte Douglas International Airport dropping off a dear cousin whose flight to JFK airport in New York departed at 8:06 p.m. and he was at JFK airport safely deplaning at 9:53, almost the time it took this penman to return from Charlotte to home.

There are 100,000 flights daily (the safest way to travel) and during this season, many will travel in this “tubelike thingy” that brings people together every day, some of whom have not seen family and friends in person after two years of COVID. Oh joy, oh joy!

For this pen of a ready writer: “Joy to the world, the Lord is come! Let earth receive her King.” May your Christmas be filled with his love and your new year 2023 be filled with his blessings while savoring every joy.