COMMENTARY: Escape from New York

The riots of 2020 destroyed the faith of many New Yorkers, who have been hitting the road in numbers so big that Cuomo offered to buy drinks for people who decided to return. But free booze wouldn’t bring them back. They no longer believed that their city and state officials, almost all Democrats, would enforce the laws. My wife, who loved our theaters (she is a playwright), said basta ya! She no longer went to shows in Manhattan on the dangerous New York City subways.

She also shunned the more reliable Long Island Railroad. While it offered better service than the horrid subways, the problem was you ended up in Penn Station. It became a place so horrid that a local radio station, 77 WABC, decided to move its offices from Two Penn Plaza because of complaints from the staff.

But in my household, my wife’s sentiments were the same as many New Yorkers who have and will move from the city: “I’ll never forgive them,” she said of our putrid pols as we decide to move, “for not enforcing the law; for putting us in danger.”