COMMENTARY: Equal chance for justice

When Donald Trump began looking for attorneys to represent him in his impeachment trial, he ran into the results of the threats against lawyers taking his cases. From Bloomberg News: “Another reason for good lawyers remaining on the sidelines is the pressure being applied to law firms by interest groups such as the Lincoln Project, said Jonathan Turley, a constitutional-law professor at George Washington University Law School. Just days after the election was called for Biden, elite law firms such as Jones Day were being publicly berated for filing election challenges on behalf of Trump. ‘The harassment and doxing of lawyers has been unprecedented,’ Turley said. ‘What’s most concerning is that groups like the Lincoln Project have been funded heavily by lawyers who have supported the targeting of bar members for representing the president. It will be difficult for the president to assemble the legal team because of that intimidating environment.’ Big law firms admitted they would not allow associates to take election challenge cases or Trump’s defense. Trump finally settled on three attorneys who were independent from big firms and willing to face the consequences.