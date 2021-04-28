COMMENTARY: Entering computer world

The hard part was that there were no computers in the classroom. We were given a cardboard replica of the keyboard (which was almost the same as the computer keyboard today) with all of the symbols and commands. We had to learn the function of all of them, where to find them and how to use them -- without actually being able to do these things! At that time, my main interest was for home use. I had no idea that I would actually be working in an office the following year!

At the end of the classes, I had learned what Ctrl, Esc, PgUp, Home, Ctrl X, Ctrl V, Ctrl C. Ctrl P, etc. enabled you to do. I knew how to make formulas on a spreadsheet. I knew how to highlight any portion of the document to make it respond to the commands above. I came away ready to purchase a computer.

But they were not on the shelves of any of the stores that carry them now. My first one was MADE FOR ME by a company in Columbia. They asked what I planned to use it for, and they put that machine together for me!! And I was hooked! But I am not a computer genius. I learn best when somebody SHOWS me. So even today, as I have been forced to step further into the world of computerized gadgets, I have to get my children or grandchildren to show me how to do something new on my phone.