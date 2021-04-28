COMMENTARY: Entering computer world

After my last column, remembering when we first became grandparents, some readers questioned how I kept our grandchildren from spending all of their time using some form of computerized media gadgets. That was easy. THEY WERE NOT AVAILABLE!!!
It really is hard for many people to remember that we didn’t always have cellphones, IPads, Alexas, etc. etc. Nevertheless, while I am thankful that those things are available now, I’m glad they were not around to become addictive to our children or grandchildren in their younger years.
Captain Kangaroo and Mr. Rogers were their media entertainment, and those TV shows did not need constant monitoring. For the grandchildren, tapes of children’s movies that played in the VCR gave them extra screen time.
But the questions from the readers made me reflect on how I personally semi-struggled to keep up with the computer age. When home computers were first discussed, I was fascinated with the idea. I did not want to be left behind. So, around 35 years ago, I got some information concerning a 3-day class at the University of South Carolina to instruct potential users. I enrolled -- spent two nights in Columbia with longtime friends of ours -- and went to college! It was taught in the Business School of USC, and there were about 50 in the class.
Remember, neither I nor most of the others in the class owned a computer. Some of those enrolled were in workplaces that had Word Processors, so they were a step ahead of the rest of us, but all who took this course had to know how to use a typewriter keyboard.
The hard part was that there were no computers in the classroom. We were given a cardboard replica of the keyboard (which was almost the same as the computer keyboard today) with all of the symbols and commands. We had to learn the function of all of them, where to find them and how to use them -- without actually being able to do these things! At that time, my main interest was for home use. I had no idea that I would actually be working in an office the following year!
At the end of the classes, I had learned what Ctrl, Esc, PgUp, Home, Ctrl X, Ctrl V, Ctrl C. Ctrl P, etc. enabled you to do. I knew how to make formulas on a spreadsheet. I knew how to highlight any portion of the document to make it respond to the commands above. I came away ready to purchase a computer.
But they were not on the shelves of any of the stores that carry them now. My first one was MADE FOR ME by a company in Columbia. They asked what I planned to use it for, and they put that machine together for me!! And I was hooked! But I am not a computer genius. I learn best when somebody SHOWS me. So even today, as I have been forced to step further into the world of computerized gadgets, I have to get my children or grandchildren to show me how to do something new on my phone.
As I mentioned, I had no intention of using this knowledge for anything other than my own benefit. However, about a year later, I got a phone call from my oldest son. One of his secretaries had just told him she was pregnant and wanted to be off for six weeks after her baby came. He asked if I thought I could handle his work for that period of time. Well, I knew absolutely NOTHING about his work. But I said I thought I could. And Oh My Goodness, I learned more than I ever imagined. I could not have done it without that class the year before. The computer that sat on my desk was about the size of a medium ice chest!
At the end of the six weeks, I retired -- or so I thought. The following year, when the same secretary was going to have another baby, the request for help came to me again. And once more, I answered the call. The thing was, the new mother never returned to work!!! I’ll have to mention that my son had a “senior” secretary all of that time also, but I was called on to stay and be the assistant. And I did. For 10 years.
After grandchildren arrived and were spending more and more time at our house, I resigned and went back to what I had done for most of my years -- taking care of life at home. But I am really grateful that I had the opportunity to keep up with things as computers improved. The office regularly sent the staff to OCtech for classes to update everyone on computer knowledge. Therefore, I benefited from that.
That instructor and I are very good friends. Now, when I have a situation I don’t understand, I call her, and most of the time she can tell me over the phone how to handle it. As all computer people know, the first remedy is usually, “Turn it off for several seconds and then turn it back on.” It’s amazing how that allows it to reset and often you are up and running again. Today, I am overwhelmed when I walk in my son’s office. Not only do I not know how to use their computers, I don’t even know how to use their phone system!
But, as I said, my knowledge of all computerized things is far from complete. That was proven once when we had an issue with our satellite TV. In the midst of a ballgame, Charlie called me -- the screen had frozen and he was on the phone with the satellite representative.
“Hold the phone and tell me what she says I’m supposed to do,” he said. We went through the turn off/turn back on part. Remember, I have the cordless phone in my hand while talking with the lady. Finally, she gave me an instruction about clicking on something at the corner of the screen. I looked at the phone, and said, “How do I do that?”
She asked, “Do you have the remote?” Well no, I didn’t.
So moving on to that, we got to the place where it said, “Enter your Zip code.” I did that. Hit Select. It went back to the same request “Enter your Zip code.” Each time I did that, the representative asked what it said. Each time the same command came up. Finally, sounding somewhat frustrated, she asked me, “Can you get behind your TV and unplug (the some-kind-of-plug)? I said no I couldn’t. She asked, “Well, can your husband do it?”
Knowing he was going to ask me what she wanted him to do, I answered, “No, he can’t do it either.”
In desperation, she said, “Well, we’ll send a repairman.” Which was what we needed in the first place. When he came, he had to replace the receiver-box thing. If we had stood on our heads, WE could not have fixed it.
But the clincher came when the guy finished. He left his work order on the table. It said, “Picture frozen. Elderly couple can’t follow directions.”
I looked at Charlie and asked, “Did the representative ask your age?”
“No,” he replied.
“Well she didn’t ask me either. Where in the world would she get that idea??”
And we laughed and laughed.
When we shared that story with friends, some of them said that would have made them so angry. I told them, “Nope, not me. That just gave me the magic words: I’m elderly.”
So now when we have to ask for help, that’s among the first things I say. There simply is no use in my taking their time trying to get me to do something I have no understanding about. I NEED A PERMANENT GRANDCHILD!!!
Harriet L. Hutto of Providence is a periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.