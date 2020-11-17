COMMENTARY: End of the beginning

The greatest medical achievement of the 18th century was the introduction of the smallpox vaccination. In an era when medicine was primitive, smallpox was responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths in Europe and the Americas.

The great English physician Edward Jenner discovered that scratching a patient’s skin with fluid from relatively innocuous cowpox blisters could safely prevent a related but more serious disease, smallpox.

This was the birth of the vaccine. Now we are on the verge of a similarly great medical achievement of the 21st century — the COVID vaccine.

The early trial results of a vaccine developed by Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech are encouraging — 90 percent of vaccine recipients were protected from becoming ill with COVID-19, with no reports of serious toxicity.

Many details, especially how long it will protect a recipient, still need review but 90 percent is in the range of the successful vaccines that have controlled a number of childhood diseases.

Many details must be worked out including cost, supply and distribution.