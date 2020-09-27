COMMENTARY: End 2-party oligopoly

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

America is at an impasse. Nothing is sacred. Everything is up for debate.

Liberals hope to abolish the electoral college. Conservatives distrust mail-in ballots. Both are fundamental components of American democracy, yet neither are cherished by most Americans.

Over the decades, the Democrats have taken advantage of their Black and Latino voters in urban areas. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., became a leading socialist voice, while Black Lives Matter protests and riots broke out.

The Republicans took their rural constituency for granted. We got the Tea Party and President Donald Trump.

Both parties have undermined the judiciary branch and toyed with the mainstream media, while the U.S. military and intelligence services have lost their independence. Neither party is trusted: The approval rating of congressional Democrats and congressional Republicans is 35% and 40%, respectively. Only 7% of Americans have a positive view of the federal government. I repeat: 7%.

Making matters worse, redistricting only exacerbated the two-party corruption of the political system. Their oligopoly must go.