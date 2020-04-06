COMMENTARY: Empty emergency rooms

First, COVID-19 cases are immediately secured elsewhere in the hospital without entering the ER, segregating the infected patients from the hospital population. At the same time, fears of the virus are discouraging some people who might otherwise go to the ER for a relatively minor medical issue to stay home. Studies show that many Americans, including more than half of Millennials, use ERs or emergency care facilities for non-emergency care.

The majority of comments acknowledged their ERs were empty and they were concerned about their futures. The only nurses that seemed to feel “safe” were those who work in high-impact COVID-19 areas such as New York, New Jersey and California — but the majority of those also said they were worried about the future.

And apparently those hardest hit are ERs in rural and smaller hospitals, according to the L.A. nurse who said that though her hospital could hardly be considered in a small area, she was aware that many smaller “facilities are struggling to stay afloat.”

“Yes, nurses in central N.H. small hospitals being called off. They can call in each morning and see if they are needed,” wrote a New Hampshire nurse. “They have to use PTO [paid time off]. It’s very unfair.”