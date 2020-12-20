COMMENTARY: Embrace the Christmas Story

On the first Christmas, Mary and Joseph had traveled to Bethlehem to pay their taxes. They were among a multitude of other people who were making the same trip for the same reason.

The Bible says there was no room for them in the inn. They found refuge in a stable and in the night, Mary delivered her baby. She wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a cow's trough.

Soon shepherds watching their sheep in the fields were alerted by a heavenly host of angels about the special baby who had been born. They quickly made hast to celebrate and worship the new baby Jesus. Eventually in the Bible story wise men from the east traveled a long distance to see the new child. They brought with them gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh and worshiped him. When you read the first couple of chapters of Matthew and Luke's gospels you learn Christmas is about Jesus.

You also learn he was loved, held in the arms of his mother, adored by the shepherds and worshiped by wise astrologers who went to great effort and time to visit him