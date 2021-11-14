COMMENTARY: Eliminating Orangeburg's voice

To quote Gregg Robinson of the Orangeburg County Development Commission, “Orangeburg is a Tier IV rural County with one of the largest population centers in between the state’s largest population areas of Columbia MSA and Charleston MSA. A strong rural legislative delegation is imperative to the development of our state, and we need all the support and voice to continue to create jobs and improve the quality of life for our citizens."

This plan obliterates the political influence of the 60% of Orangeburg County residents who reside in an approximately five-mile radius of the city of Orangeburg. It significantly reduces the political influence of a county that is one of largest in the state, in terms of both geography and population, which also happens to be majority African American. Just as important as its effects on Orangeburg, the plan also hurts the interests of rural counties that, based on public testimony, wish to stay connected to areas with which they have more in common.

This plan does not pass the smell test, and in doing so, undermines people’s trust in government. If there is a message that elected officials should have learned over the last few years, it is that we need to listen to the people.