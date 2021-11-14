COMMENTARY: Eliminating Orangeburg's voice

Late Tuesday, Nov. 8, the South Carolina House Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee released its draft plan for the South Carolina House of Representatives, effective for the primary and general election to be held in 2022.
It is with deep concern and regret that I inform you that South Carolina House District 95, which was originally a part of the first single-member redistricting plan for South Carolina in 1974, has been eliminated. Its number has been reassigned to a new district in another part of the state.
If approved, the new map would mean that most of the city, suburban and rural areas of Orangeburg would no longer be represented by a resident from Orangeburg. Instead, we would be subject to representation dominated by interests in Bamberg, Barnwell and Calhoun counties.
Having served on the House Judiciary Committee and a previous redistricting committee, I can speak factually when I say that there is absolutely no real justification for this committee’s decision based upon the historical and traditional redistricting criteria.
Despite the decrease in population, some of which is due to an undercount in the U.S. Census because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Orangeburg County‘s population should easily accommodate two resident House members. According to the Census, Orangeburg County has a population of 84,223 – more than enough people for two House districts, as the ideal population per district is 41,278.
However, for undisclosed reasons, the redistricting committee in its initial map has chosen to split Orangeburg up like a pie, drawing in three districts represented by House members from other counties. This will greatly reduce the influence of the urban and suburban communities of interest in Orangeburg, as well as our rural areas.
To add fuel to the fire, citizens in areas such as Bamberg County and Barnwell County, according to numerous public testimonies, are adamantly opposed to being drawn into the city and suburbs of Orangeburg – and rightfully so, because there is no community of interest between these areas.
This action would effectively eliminate Orangeburg’s voice in the South Carolina General Assembly. Now, District 66 -- which was mysteriously reassigned the number 95 (based on computer glitch) -- is the only district based in Orangeburg County, but it primarily represents the rural eastern portion of the county along with rural Dorchester County.
The new map does not make sense because unlike other large population areas of the state, Orangeburg County is unique in that it has both a strong urban and rural base of influence. That is why I strongly believe that we should be clear as to what is at stake, regardless of race, political affiliation, any personal issues, or where one lives in the county. The plan would:
1. Eliminate Orangeburg’s community of interest for taxation and representation purposes.
2. Diminish Orangeburg County’s political influence in Columbia.
3. Create a majority-minority district in Bamberg County where none existed before.
The Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation, which currently consists of four individuals who live in the county (Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, Rep. Jerry Govan, Sen. Brad Hutto and Sen. Vernon Stephens) and two who live outside of the county (Rep. Russell Ott and Rep. Lonnie Hosey), would be reduced and forced to essentially lose a seat to Bamberg County. Depending on how the lines are drawn in the Senate, Orangeburg may also lose one of its senators.
Although the county is currently sacrificing some of its population to support District 91 (Hosey) and District 93 (Ott), because of the decline in population, it understandably must take back rather than give up population. However, plans suggested by me and other members of the current delegation suggest adjustments could be made and, based on population, assure Orangeburg County would have two resident House seats, one rural and one city/suburban, with enough population to support perhaps one and depending upon the draw, two outside districts.
The draft plan as proposed eliminates the city/suburban Orangeburg seats and gerrymanders in the representative from Bamberg into the City of Orangeburg, a plan that is opposed by citizens from both areas.
To quote Gregg Robinson of the Orangeburg County Development Commission, “Orangeburg is a Tier IV rural County with one of the largest population centers in between the state’s largest population areas of Columbia MSA and Charleston MSA. A strong rural legislative delegation is imperative to the development of our state, and we need all the support and voice to continue to create jobs and improve the quality of life for our citizens."
This plan obliterates the political influence of the 60% of Orangeburg County residents who reside in an approximately five-mile radius of the city of Orangeburg. It significantly reduces the political influence of a county that is one of largest in the state, in terms of both geography and population, which also happens to be majority African American. Just as important as its effects on Orangeburg, the plan also hurts the interests of rural counties that, based on public testimony, wish to stay connected to areas with which they have more in common.
This plan does not pass the smell test, and in doing so, undermines people’s trust in government. If there is a message that elected officials should have learned over the last few years, it is that we need to listen to the people.
Based on the testimony at public hearings of the redistricting committee at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and at the Statehouse in Columbia, I believe most of Orangeburg’s legislative delegation is on the same page. However, the initial map indicates that our voices were not heard. It is my hope that you will voice your disapproval of the plan as currently proposed and request that House District 95 be restored and its community of interest kept intact.
If you would like to testify in support of keeping House District 95 in Orangeburg County, the next meeting of the redistricting committee will be on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. Written and emailed testimony is being accepted. Please email written testimony to redistricting@schouse.gov by noon on Monday, Nov. 15, or mail it to: House Judiciary Committee (512 Blatt), Attn: Redistricting, P.O. Box 11867, Columbia, SC 29211.
Thank you for your attention to this matter and may God both keep and bless you.
Rep. Jerry N. Govan Jr. of Orangeburg represents House District 95.