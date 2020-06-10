COMMENTARY: Electric bill crunch coming

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More than 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance since March and many of them could soon be without electricity in the hot summer months.

This is not merely an inconvenience. With electricity essential to all aspects of modern life, including refrigeration for medicines that many senior citizens need and power for medical devices, this is an issue of human safety and welfare.

Even before the pandemic hit, tens of millions of Americans were affected by high electricity bills. A September 2018 report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration found 31% of U.S. households faced a challenge in paying energy bills or sustaining adequate heating in their homes. More than 20 percent reduced or went without necessities, such as food or medicine, to pay the electric bill.

There is some good news. At the beginning of the pandemic, many electric utilities voluntarily announced that they would refrain from shutting off power to those who could not pay. Several large states, including California and New York, have ordered that shutoffs not occur.

Some states have already lifted restrictions and others are poised to do so, according to the National Governors Association. Michigan, for example, appears likely to lift the shut-off moratorium on June 12.