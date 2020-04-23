COMMENTARY: Education: Crisis and beyond

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As president emeritus of Claflin University and a native of South Carolina, I am compelled to add my voice with many others advocating for educational excellence and equity even during the coronavirus pandemic.

I believe I have the requisite educational background and experience required to offer a reasoned and credible opinion in an effort to assist in addressing the well-documented educational inequities in the rural communities of South Carolina, particularly my hometown of Kingstree in Williamsburg County. I have devoted more than half a century to educational excellence, including four years as a certified mathematics teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System, mathematics teaching assistant at Dartmouth College, 20 years as professor of mathematics and academic administration at Delaware State University, and 25 years as president of Claflin University.

I have not only listened to the proclamations and declarations of our governor, the state superintendent of education and the Williamsburg County School District superintendent, but also listened to and spoken to legislative and community leaders, parents, grandparents and students who have experienced systemic inequality during the best of times. Today, I am hearing these same voices crying for help during this time of crisis.