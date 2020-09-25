COMMENTARY: Economy will decide election

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON -- The figure to keep in mind about this year's race for the White House is that no president has won a second term in modern history when the unemployment rate was above 7.2%.

The unemployment rate for August was 8.4%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Sept. 4.

Charlie Cook, the mastermind political analyst and soothsayer for the widely read Cook Political Report, told his readers in a headline that "Trump's Ceiling Is Too Low for Him to Be Reelected."

"Just as it was in July, post-Republican convention polling pegs Joe Biden's lead over President Trump at somewhere between 8 and 10 points," Cook wrote in his Sept. 15 newsletter.

As usual, Cook's conclusions are based on the latest polls, and he covers a lot of them.

Two national, live-telephone-interview polls "conducted after the conclusion of the GOP convocation, by CNN and Selzer and Company/Grinnell College, showed Biden leading by 8 points. The Quinnipiac University survey put Biden up by 9 points, while Monmouth University's poll showed a 10-point spread," Cook added.

Cook further advised that these polls were worth taking seriously.