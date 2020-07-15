COMMENTARY: Economy decides 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As James Carville said when he was running Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign for president: “It’s the economy, stupid.” This quote was his way of keeping the campaign and the candidate focused on the issue that mattered most to voters and therefore, the results of the election.

Jobs and the economy is the most important issue to the American voter. Caring about any other issue is a luxury when you can’t pay the bills.

When the economy was booming, President Donald Trump looked to have his second term locked in. The effect of the coronavirus pandemic has caused governments to close large swaths of the economy, unemployment is high and many small businesses are hurting. The CARES Act was an attempt to stop the economic bleeding, but there still is a long way to go.

If the economy rebounds by Election Day, expect Trump to win. If the economy continues with double-digit unemployment numbers and in disarray, expect the president to have a difficult time securing a second term in swing states hammered by the pandemic.