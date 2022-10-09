COMMENTARY: Easier to make promises

The 2022 midterm elections are generating a lot of claims and counterclaims about what the "other side" will do with majorities in both chambers of Congress. Republicans trotted out a to-do list of their intentions called Commitment to America that would undo major crises Democrat majorities have inflicted on the American people.

The CTA begins by promising “An Economy That’s Strong.” Democratic majorities have launched inflation and the cost of living to levels Americans have not seen since the 1970s and '80s. Republicans pledge to “Curb wasteful government spending” that is fueling inflation, and “increase take-home pay” by stabilizing the economy through tax cuts and deregulation of businesses and industries.

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden simultaneously signed orders that made America dependent on foreign sources of energy and raised gas prices. Biden has exacerbated these problems by selling off our strategic energy reserves to historic lows.

On the other hand, CTA pledges to “Maximize production of reliable, cleaner, American-made energy and cut the permitting process time in half to reduce reliance on foreign countries, prevent rolling blackouts, and lower the cost of gas and utilities.” To rebuild our sagging economy, CTA pledges to “Move supply chains away from China, expand U.S. manufacturing, and enhance America’s economic competitiveness and cyber resiliency.”

The second pillar of the CTA pledges to restore “A Nation That’s Safe.” First on that to-do list is securing the border and combating illegal immigration. Second, “Support 200,000 more police officers through recruiting bonuses and oppose all efforts to defund the police.” Third, reverse our decline in national security by investing in our military, and by establishing a “Select Committee on China” to reengage in a program of “peace through strength with our allies to counter increasing global threats.”

The third pillar of CTA pledges “A Future That’s Built on Freedom.” The first step is “Advance the Parents’ Bill of Rights, recover lost learning from school closures, and expand parental choice….” Also, “Defend fairness by ensuring that only women can compete in women’s sports.” The pillar also includes a health component stressing “affordable options” and “lower prices.”

The last leg of this pillar pledges to provide “greater privacy and data security protections, equip parents with more tools to keep their kids safe online, and stop [Big Tech] companies from putting politics ahead of people.”

The fourth and final pillar of CTA pledges “A Government That’s Accountable.” The first leg of this pillar is anchored in preserving our Constitutional freedoms. [To] “Uphold free speech, protect the lives of unborn children and their mothers, guarantee religious freedom, and safeguard the Second Amendment.” The remaining legs include “rigorous oversight” of government’s abuse of power and corruption, and strengthening Social Security and Medicare.

The Republicans’ Commitment To America has good, conservative talking points but few details. The old political question remains, “Are you better off than you were two years ago?” If so, vote Democrat. If not, consider voting for candidates who want the changes laid out in CTA.

In 2020, candidate Biden promised to undo everything President Donald Trump had accomplished. Biden and Democrats in Washington own our economy, our safety and our freedoms. As the majority, they are also solely accountable for overseeing federal government and removing political corruption.

When all is said and done, it’s easier to promise than to govern.