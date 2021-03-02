COMMENTARY: E-cigs help smokers quit

“The best thing that a smoker can do is to stop smoking completely and the evidence shows that vaping is one of the most effective quit aids available, helping around 50,000 smokers quit a year,” said John Newton, the director of health improvement at PHE. “The evidence has been clear for some time that, while not risk-free vaping is far less harmful than smoking.”

Newton’s remarks are profound, considering the sentiments surrounding e-cigarette use in the United States. Former President Donald Trump presided over policy that directly harmed the product category and its potential as a risk-reduced nicotine product. Under Trump, thousands of premarket tobacco product applications are holed up by the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products. He also oversaw the limitation of flavored pod products at the national level and took advice from medical and public health advisors who staunchly opposed the potential benefits of electronic cigarettes.

“Today’s report from Public Health England is great news for vapers,” said Michael Landl, the director of the World Vaper’s Alliance, told InsideSources. “We have further confirmation vaping is a way out of smoking. Those who continue to claim that vaping is a gateway to smoking should take the time to read the science.”