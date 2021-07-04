COMMENTARY: Dream or nightmare?

Until recently my wife and I paid over $2,000 a month for medical insurance. We each had a $6,000 deductible. One year we both had procedures, which meant we had $12,000 in out-of-pocket expenses.

There were also some other “uncovered” medical costs throughout the year that resulted in over $40,000 in medical insurance and out-of-pocket costs. The procedures themselves of course cost far and above what our out-of-pocket expenses were.

Most likely if we had not had health insurance, the doctors and medical facilities would not have performed them. In America, you have to have medical insurance or the means to cover the costs of your health care.

For the average American, $40,000 in medical costs in one year means an eternity of debt. The prospects of such makes average Americans shy away from medical care they need. Unaffordable medical care is not an American dream. Honestly, for too many Americans, it’s a nightmare.

A business owner recently told me, “I pay for insurance for my employees but it’s barely enough insurance to meet the legal requirements for our business. It’s terrible insurance. It pays for almost nothing and no one with our insurance would ever want to go to the hospital.”