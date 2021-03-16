COMMENTARY: Dr. Seuss and lemonade

Do the owners of Dr. Seuss Enterprises really, truly, deep down feel that the discontinued titles might damage young minds? Well, maybe.

But the more likely motive for this move, it seems to me, is the bottom line. With one terse announcement and zero investment in advertising (that came in the form of free media coverage, friendly and unfriendly), the company has successfully created a run from all directions on its products.

New young readers for a book collection beloved by every generation since the Baby Boom. New viewers for its old cartoon specials, later live-action movies, and current Netflix series. New visitors (when the pandemic ends) to its traveling mall "Dr. Seuss Experience."

And hey, more power to them! "Cancel culture" and "anti-cancel culture" are lemons. They tend to put sour expressions on everyone's face for one reason or another and often for not much reason at all. Why NOT turn them into lemonade?

If you're drinking that lemonade, might I suggest a tall, cool glass of "The Sneetches and Other Stories"? The solutions to some of the very problems that gave rise to this episode are in there for those willing to learn. Also, it's a great book.

Thomas L. Knapp (Twitter: @thomaslknapp) is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

