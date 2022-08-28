COMMENTARY: Don't go down without fight

I no longer live in Holly Hill but my 88-year-old daddy does, so I visit often. The town's obviously changed a lot since I grew up here, as things inevitably do. Residential developments seem to be cropping up faster than resources can support them. Of course, the town needs to grow and thrive. I just can't help but wonder what will the community have to offer this influx of people when they get here?

Daddy has lived directly across from the Holly Hill Golf Club since 1966. Always an avid golfer, his decision to build on a lot across from the newly developed nine-hole course was calculated and lucky. He'd play every chance he got after his daily commute from the Navy Yard.

In summers, my brother and I practically lived in the pool and looked like prunes by sunset. Uproarious laughter at winning a game of "shark," soaking sunbathers with cannonballs off the diving board or cheering a hole-in-one echoed the community's need to play and connect while folks made lifelong friends and memories. I think we all somehow knew then that these were "the good old days."

Every time I pull into Daddy's driveway now, I'm saddened by what's become of the golf course. It's neglected, overgrown greens and stagnant ponds are abandoned, their turtle and fish inhabitants forgotten like a ghost town. I imagine the pool has suffered a similar fate.

Here's what I understand about the current status: A group (not unlike the original farmers and friends who banded together in 1957) wants to purchase the property from Roy Walker of American Star Development SC, LLC, in the hopes of keeping it a golf course.

I also understand that Walker is waiting on the final rezoning decision at the Orangeburg County Council meeting on Sept. 6. His plans are to develop 106 single-dwelling residences on approximately 81 acres. This congested living arrangement will surely exacerbate the existing traffic conditions on Highway 176.

I'm aware that there may be no sufficient legal justification to deny Walker's rezoning request given that adjacent properties to the Holly Hill Golf Club are currently residential, but it is my hope that Walker will ultimately conclude that making a profit and keeping the needs of the community in mind are not mutually exclusive.

I also hope Walker will finally reimburse membership fees to those who were robbed of a summer by the pool or on the greens. Per his personal account, Sam Chance was one of those who missed out:

"It's sad that local community leaders will not support the Holly Hill Golf Course. The owner is trying to get the property rezoned for residential use. This means the Golf Course will be destroyed for a few houses to be built.

"This course was built between 1954 to 1957 by farmers and their friends who lived in and around Holly Hill. We have members from all over the state. It is the only family recreational facility in this area.

"The course was closed July 15 at noon with no notice to members or the employees. I was playing golf at the time and was told to leave the course. As of this date, the owner has not refunded any membership dues that were prepaid to him.

"This facility is more valuable to the town as a golf course than it would ever be as a housing development. Anyone who would like to keep the course as it is should meet me at the Orangeburg County Council meeting on Sept 6 at 5 p.m.

"Thanks for any assistance you can give."

The town never owned the golf course but it does in fact own the Holly Hill Airport just across from the club on Highway 176. This airport provides an invaluable service and should not be compromised by a residential development. Numerous aircraft (local, statewide, as well as out-of-state) frequently fly from this facility. Some even house their aircraft in hangars on the premises. And, most importantly, the airport is often used to Medivac critical-care patients and host military helicopter night maneuvers.

Mayor Billy Chavis, County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. and all local elected officials are in a unique position to support two vitally important establishments. Maintaining the outdoor recreational facilities as well as an important event venue at the Holly Hill Golf Club will substantially increase the town's ability to attract new businesses and residents while the Holly Hill Airport's ability to function at full capacity remains crucial to the area's growth and prosperity.

All concerned citizens: Please attend the final rezoning hearing at the Orangeburg County Council meeting on Sept. 6. Regardless of the outcome, the Holly Hill Golf Club can't go down without a fight.