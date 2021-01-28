We’ll take that response as a “yes.”

Question: “What are your top three pro-Trump policies”?

Answer: “A nation without borders is no nation at all. Trump is the only president who calls out China. He had the strongest economy ever, with deregulation and tax cuts, until it got destroyed by the coronavirus.”

Question: “Why are you so anti-Biden”?

Answer: “Because he’s already unfit mentally for the White House. I don’t even think he will finish his term. But if he runs against Trump again, Trump will win next time.”

Obama’s point about engaging with people with whom you disagree was right on. After all, Trump garnered nearly 75 million votes, which would have won any other election except the one on Nov. 3, 2020. That’s a huge mass of Americans, so one just cannot discard them.

In recounting his own 2009 inauguration, Obama offered in the video, “One of my fondest memories of the inauguration was the grace and generosity that President Bush showed me, and Laura Bush showed Michelle.

“It was a reminder that we can have fierce disagreements, and yet recognize each other’s common humanity, and, that as Americans, we have more in common than what separates us.”