COMMENTARY: Don't base life on president

When did life begin for President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden? Did Trump's life begin when his father loaned him millions to start investing? Did it begin when he married Melania? Or, did life begin when he was elected president? Maybe his life is beginning now that his presidency is over?

What about Biden? Did Biden's life begin each morning when he boarded Amtrak headed for Washington? Maybe his life began when he was elected a senator or even the vice president? Maybe his life is just beginning now?

Trump will have options after the White House. He is a businessman. He will figure it out. Maybe NBC will seek him to do The Celebrity Apprentice once again? Yes, NBC hates him but they love money. The Celebrity Apprentice made NBC and Trump hundreds of millions of dollars.

Someone will publish Trump's memoirs. I predict he'll make about $50-75 million off his book royalties. He has over 70 million loyal followers. If 10 million people buy a book with a $6 to $9 profit for the publisher then you can start multiplying the cash. Book publishers are all about money and sales. They know the market potential. Trump will stay busy on the speaking circuit. In about a year, look for him in a city near you drawing a crowd.