COMMENTARY: 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell'

As he reached the end of his remarks, Pence planted his flag for moving forward as a likely candidate for president: His version of "Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell."

“Jan. 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol. Thanks to the swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled. The Capitol was secured,” Pence said. “And that same day we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States.”

Message: Yes, I defied Donald Trump and I’m not going to apologize for it. So don’t ask.

“You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that, but I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”

Message: I know you all support Trump and many of you think I was wrong. I disagree, but I’m not going to tell you that.

“I will not allow Democrats or their allies in the media to use one tragic day to discredit the aspirations of millions of Americans. And I will not allow Democrats or their allies in the media to distract our attention from a new administration intent on dividing our country to advance their radical agenda.