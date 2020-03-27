COMMENTARY: Don't panic, remain faithful

To Bamberg County citizens, I pray we are all doing the right thing. Please stay home and distance yourself from others. Watch the things you touch; the virus lives on surfaces for days.

Pay attention to the authorities, governor, DHEC, county and city officials. Please follow their directives. This is a change in the way we live. Take precautions. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. We have to do this right, together and for those we love. Don’t panic. Remain faithful.

Being here means being responsible to our family and community. Stay at home everyone except essential workers. We are thankful for those that are sacrificing for us at the supermarket and for workers, doctors, nurses, all hospital staff, law enforcement, firefighters, EMS and emergency management staff. These are some of the workers that will carry us through this pandemic. God Bless them all.

Take this time to enjoy your family, learn something new, study, make a phone call, FaceTime Bible study, finish some of those unfinished projects, dance with your family distance-apart style and have fun at home. Keep living. Don’t drown in fear or the unknown. Remain faithful.