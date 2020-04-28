COMMENTARY: Don’t blame business for crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s human nature to want to hold someone responsible for a crisis. It can even become an overwhelming, emotional need. So it’s understandable that people who are being furloughed, laid-off, or having their wages cut might blame their employers.

Even for those not directly affected, who are hearing about layoffs from the media or friends and family, it’s easy to blame the companies that are making drastic cuts.

But it would be wrong. In fact, the opposite is true. Business (and non-profit) leaders are shutting or slowing operations as a public service to help minimize the spread of the virus. And this is good. It’s for the best. We want public health to be the most important priority right now.

The financial reality of operating a business is that when revenue shrinks, the business can’t cover its costs, including labor. That’s the reality that has kicked in — and will continue — for many businesses. In normal times, we can say that business leaders have some responsibility to be flexible, to plan for downturns and innovate their way into maintaining a steady footing.

But these are not normal times. Business leaders could not have anticipated this abrupt and steep downturn in business before January this year. It’s not their fault.