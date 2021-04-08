COMMENTARY: Don’t be surprised by violence

Because of so much violence in our society, people are unnerved by a stranger knocking on the door. Someone walking too close to us in the store or riding our rear bumper on the highway causes concern. Unfortunately, violence typically happens when we are least suspecting.

While our leaders will be strengthening the fence around the nation’s Capitol, I hope they will strengthen our security on the southern border. About 5,000 people a day are entering our nation. Many are paying Mexican gangsters up to $8,000 each for help in reaching our border. Are they going to come here and be law-abiding people?

Since President Joe Biden doesn’t want to return to the detention policies of Donald Trump, thousands of asylum applicants are being released into the country. These people are not going to remain on the border. They are coming to your town in Iowa, Utah, Ohio and Vermont, and all the rest of the country.

The fence around the Capitol will become a monument to the future of our nation. Many third-world houses in Brazil, South Africa and many places in Mexico are surrounded by walls or fences. If we don’t do better with our security on the border, look for most houses and subdivisions in America to follow this same course. And don’t be surprised.

Dr. Glenn Mollette is a graduate of schools including Georgetown College, and Southern and Lexington seminaries in Kentucky. He is the author of 12 books including "Uncommon Sense." His column is published weekly in over 600 publications in all 50 states.

