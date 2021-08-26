COMMENTARY: Doing Big Brother's job for him

How many of those same talking heads even mention that the Taliban offered to turn over bin Laden upon presentation of evidence that he was behind the 9/11 attacks? Or that then-President George W. Bush declined the offer and chose to invade anyway? Any?

It's not just Afghanistan or foreign policy.

From the delta variant panic-pandering of "public health authorities" and mainstream media, one wouldn't know that COVID-19 deaths in the US are at a quarter of their pandemic high. Or, given the constant emphasis on "the chillllllllllldren," that COVID-19 has killed fewer than 400 Americans (out of a total of nearly 625,000) in the under-18 age bracket since the pandemic began.

Those "public health authorities," with the aid of compliant media, have given themselves whiplash over the last 18 months from constantly reversing themselves on policy and science, entreating us all to trust them and hide under our beds.

No Ministry of Truth had to "rectify" the public record to put these whoppers over on us.

The information is freely available and easily accessible.

But the mainstream media either don't want us to know it, or can't be bothered to know it themselves. And, for the most part, the same is true of the rest of us.

As Orwell's language framers would put it, "doubleplusungood."

Thomas L. Knapp (Twitter: @thomaslknapp) is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org).

