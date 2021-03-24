COMMENTARY: Do your kids make you curse?

Many families have struggles and no one is perfect, including Kirk Franklin. He proves once again that most people have a breaking point and it’s never pretty when it happens. Most of the time it’s the people who we love the most and do the most for who have a way of flipping our switch.

We often can take a lot from strangers and casual acquaintances because we really don’t care that much what they think or even what they say. However, when it’s a child who you have invested your entire life into stomps on your heart then emotion and passion have a way of taking over. As Franklin proves, words may be said that are later regretted.

It’s unfortunate that even the best of people have feelings and words that can come out so ugly. Where do they come from? Ugly words often come from unresolved hurt and pain that have become toxic.

Poison is deadly. We allow poison to be bottled up deep in our hearts. In verbal altercations like the Franklin’s the bucket falls deep into the well of the heart and sadly what comes up is the pain and poison of past hurts that have been unresolved. We all have to guard our hearts and what we allow to take root. None of us need anything that might spring up to hurt us and others.

Let’s pray for the Franklins. Most families have had moments not scripted for the national spotlight.

Dr. Glenn Mollette is a graduate of schools including Georgetown College, and Southern and Lexington seminaries in Kentucky. He is the author of 12 books including "Uncommon Sense." His column is published weekly in over 600 publications in all 50 states.

