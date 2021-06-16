COMMENTARY: Do you need Social Security?

In 2020 over 64 million Americans were collecting Social Security.

The National Institute for Retirement Security has reported that Social Security is the only income source for 40% of retirees over the age of 60.” (Forbes.com) The study also claimed that only 6.8% of retirees receive income from the three-legged stool of Social Security, a defined benefit pension and a defined contribution plan.

Another study conducted by researchers at the Social Security Administration found that only 19.6% of Americans 65 and over received at least 90% of their total incomes from Social Security. That’s a big difference from the stat provided by the NIRS.

Nevertheless, the point is that for millions of Americans, Social Security is either all they have or mostly all they have. Also, there are some government employees who have their own pension system and do not pay into Social Security.

Social Security taxes take a bite of our income from every check. Employers and employees each pay 6.2% of wages up to the taxable maximum of $142,800 for 2021. The self-employed pay 12.4%. Some self-employed struggle with paying the 12.4% and look for creative ways to only report a small salary. This may enable you to have more cash now but your Social Security check will be much smaller when you become retirement age.