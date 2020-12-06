COMMENTARY: Do better with vaccines

As I write this, our country is in the midst of an exponential growth of COVID cases with hospitals bracing for an avalanche to follow.

Still, with well over a quarter of a million Americans already dead, our airports were filled with Thanksgiving travelers eager to spend time with their families, disregarding the urging of medical experts. Clearly, education and pleas have had a limited effect.

We now look forward to a savior in the form of a vaccine. Will it live up to expectations? The answer is probably yes in the long-run, but the level of success will, once again, depend upon the response of the American public.

The obstacles are formidable. According to the CDC, slightly less than half of people ages six months and older got a flu vaccine during flu season last year.

The history of public compliance to medical recommendations is poor. When advice is provided by experts but there are no immediate consequences, adherence is low. It’s no different than a parent telling a child to do their homework and not following up. No consequences result in a poor behavior.

Forty-two percent of Americans smoked in 1960. In the following decades, rates remained consistently high in spite of government and medical warnings.