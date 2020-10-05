COMMENTARY: Dishonoring RBG legacy

These attacks are personal, baseless and speculative, and — of course — do not relate to her qualifications for the post.

In addition, despite the progressive feminist penchant for saying that “lived experience” is as important as paper credentials, they scoff at a nominee whose perspective as a mother of seven children — two adopted from Haiti and one with special needs — is unique among the current justices of the court.

Does it occur to progressive feminists that such a perspective may have imbued Barrett with the sort of compassion, empathy and unyielding commitment to equal justice under law that they claim they want in a Supreme Court justice?

Of course it doesn’t. Or if it does, they simply don’t care, so blinded are they by an extreme ideology that demands political commitments from nominees to the federal bench. Progressive feminists simply cannot accept a Court constrained by its constitutional role to say only what the law is, not what they want it to be.

And so, rather than issue even the mildest form of praise for this impressive female nominee, the National Women’s Law Center, which also opposed Barrett’s 2017 nomination to the Court of Appeals, has launched a “Block Barrett” campaign to stop her confirmation.