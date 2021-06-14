COMMENTARY: Destroying private insurance

A cheap public plan would also prompt some employers, particularly smaller employers, to drop the plans they sponsor for their employees. Doing so could save them a significant amount of money. The chief reasons employers offer coverage is to compete for high-quality employees and to keep their workforce healthy.

They could use some of the savings to raise employees’ cash wages, but there’s no guarantee they will. And workers may be worse off, as they’ll have to use post-tax wages to pay for a public plan, rather than the pre-tax compensation they currently use for employer-sponsored coverage.

An analysis of one public option plan introduced in the House in 2019 found nearly one in four workers would lose their health coverage through work by 2023. By 2032, that figure would rise to one in three.

Some defenders of the public option claim it will give private plans, especially those sponsored by large employers, more leverage in their negotiations with doctors and hospitals. Private plans will be able to point to the low rates providers are accepting from the public option and say, “Hey — we want those rates, too.”