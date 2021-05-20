COMMENTARY: Dems will hold Congress

Unlike any prior midterm election, the previous president remains the dominant guide to his party’s voters. While Donald Trump will inspire his base to turn out to vote, he will just as reliably turn out Democrats, many of whom would not have otherwise voted in a midterm election. The result of the 2018 election was a rebuke of Trump and it may be so again in 2022.

With the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol and 147 members of Congress objecting to the certification of the presidential election, the Republican Party is stained. According to a Gallop poll conducted in March, only 25% of the voting population currently identifies as Republican, the lowest number in history. Democrats, meanwhile, have inched up to 32% and the independent label has grown to 41%. In a country so divided, this shift should not be taken lightly.

A meaningful part of the population votes for their candidate from the gut. From that vantage point, the powerful images of an assault on the Capitol will likely play a role in 2022. Even while partisan broadcasters on Fox News have consistently attempted to dilute the effect of the insurrection on the Capitol grounds, a relentless repeat of those images will be difficult to forget, especially for non-Fox-watching Americans.