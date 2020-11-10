COMMENTARY: Dems: Let courts pick winners

The Trump campaign filed suit to stop what it says is an illegal vote-counting process in Michigan and Pennsylvania until the campaign could be granted “meaningful access” to observe the opening and tallying of mail-in and absentee ballots. They also filed suit in Georgia, asking that state laws be followed in the processing of absentee ballots.

Suits filed by Democrats in Pennsylvania had succeeded in striking down laws requiring mail-in and absentee ballots be received by Election Day and requiring a visible postmark, to prove they were mailed by Election Day.

“What this does is provides for opportunities for people to game the system,” Bopp said. “They get to find out how many votes they need. And then, they have three or four days to get people or dummy up ballots, make sure they’re mailed so they won’t have a date stamp.”

Bopp said Democrats were pushing for prepaid envelopes for ballots, not because they think their supporters can’t afford a 50-cent stamp, but because prepaid envelopes aren’t marked with a date stamp and therefore can be mailed after the election and still be counted.