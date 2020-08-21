COMMENTARY: Democrats’ time to shine

Today Democrats are not united on much at all except for one very important thing: their desire to repel Trump from the presidency. To that end, they will swallow Biden as their nominee, though he has been a voice of moderation in an immoderate time, though he has supported initiatives that favor the very corporations the new Democrats revile, though he has shepherded through Congress legislation (on welfare, on crime) that his rivals in 11 debates forced him to repudiate.

They will stomach him because he is perhaps the only person remaining on the face of the Earth who can perform Job One in Democratic Politics 2020: to speak with affection, and respect, to the old core of the traditional Democratic Party, which is not on the campus (where the party is safe), not in the cities (pretty much a lock for the Democrats), not among minorities (the Biden primary surge proved that), maybe not in the suburbs (highly significant but within reach), but in factories and mines and unemployment lines.

"Biden is doing a good job in working to get them," former Secretary of State John F. Kerry, the Democrats' 2004 presidential nominee, told me, "but it is important to work to get them."