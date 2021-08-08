COMMENTARY: Defunding police is insanity

So, what is happening in Philadelphia, which has the highest per capita murder rate in the country? In my judgment, there is no movement among the people running the city to add more cops. We have our own Four Horsemen of the Philadelphia Apocalypse. Mayor Jim Kenney is playing out the string of his term in office and just pops up to offer the same 46-point or 246-point strategies to throw more money and agencies at the problem.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is waiting to pounce again on cops with a high-profile criminal case against a Philadelphia cop in the fall.

Philadelphia City Council is our third horseman, and they are trying to position themselves around the belief that Philadelphia is unlike other cities calling for more cops and protection, and people here still want to see the police department as a major source of problems rather than solutions.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is the most interesting of those not supporting the police. I can’t find public statements from her making a persuasive case that we need at least hundreds more police officers as soon as possible in Philadelphia. In the view of many cops, she is not a champion for what they need to be more effective. In the other big cities that I’ve written about in this column, it appears the police chief is a key player in getting more cops and funding.

So, the Philadelphia media can continue to blame the NRA, the Republican Party and other random causes for the astounding murder rate in Philadelphia, or they can call out the Philadelphia power players and admit what we have always known, that defunding the police particularly when cities are now overflowing with COVID-related federal stimulus monies is insanity.

Dom Giordano is a Philadelphia talk radio host. His weekly education podcast Readin Writin and Reason is at 1210WPHT.com. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

