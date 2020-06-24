COMMENTARY: 'Defund the Police' dilemma

CNN published an article -- "There's a growing call to defund the police. Here's what it means" -- that was even less enlightening.

Neither discussed what seems to be the basic question of a police-free future: What would happen when a crime is committed? Say there is a murder, which happened 40 times in Minneapolis last year and 492 times in Chicago. Or say there is an armed robbery. Or an aggravated assault. What happens then? Does a social worker go to the scene? Do strategically reallocated resources solve the crime?

The Defund the Police movement has grown without seriously addressing that scenario, some version of which is guaranteed to happen multiple times on the first police-free day of the police-free future in any medium-sized or big city.

Indeed, a CNN anchor asked the president of the Minneapolis City Council, Lisa Bender, who supports "ending" the police department, "What if, in the middle of night, my home is broken into? What do I call?

"Yes, I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors. And myself, too. And I know that that comes from a place of privilege," Bender said. "Because for those of us for whom the system is working, I think we need to step back and imagine what it would feel like to already live in that reality where calling the police may mean more harm is done."