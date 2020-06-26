COMMENTARY: 'Defund Police' is stupid

Instead, Lopez would recommend "shrinking the scope of police responsibilities and shifting most of what government does to keep us safe to entities that are better equipped to meet that need." You know, increased care for the mentally ill, alcohol and drug counseling, homeless shelters, domestic violence interventions and the like. All that good stuff.

"We must teach officers to be guardians, not warriors," Lopez adds in a resonant phrase that probably means something to her.

In short, all we've got to do is transform Minneapolis or Little Rock into Copenhagen, and there will be a lot less police violence.

OK, I'm being a smart aleck. But let's get real. Most cops would be happy to be relieved of having to deal with psychotic or delusional people. Also with public drunkenness and drug overdoses. They famously hate domestic violence calls, notoriously difficult and dangerous to handle.

People call police because they're scared. You can have an army of social workers on call, but it's going to be cops who make first contact. And if I have to call 911, I want somebody competent and decisive to show up fast.