COMMENTARY: Defending the Constitution

As a newly commissioned second lieutenant, I first took the oath of office as an Army officer 30 years ago. I recall the sacred importance of the oath as I was pledging my life and potential death in fidelity to those words.

Unique among nations, the oath of all U.S. federal officers is to “the Constitution” and not a person or position. Specifically, that we would “support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

From a Christian perspective, Romans 13 commands us to follow the direction of the magistrate, and in the United States the ultimate magistrate is the Constitution. With the rioting and ideological attacks on our foundational document, it is time to consider what makes a domestic enemy of our sacred Constitution and what to do in defense.

First, John Adams presciently wrote about the kind of citizen required of our constitutional system: “We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Avarice, ambition, revenge or gallantry would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net. Our Constitution is designed only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate for any other."