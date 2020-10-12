COMMENTARY: Debate policies, not democracy

The current political polarization in the United States has caused a dramatic reversal of what is debatable vs. what is non-debatable in a democratic society. This inversion is profoundly undermining American democracy. Reclaiming what is debatable and non-debatable is an essential next step in strengthening our democracy.

We must debate public policy issues.

As a diverse and pluralistic society, the United States will always have a wide range of political and ideological views on issues such as immigration, health care and foreign policy. That is inevitable in a country of 326 million people of various racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds. We will have disagreements on important issues.

And while we will vigorously disagree with others in our country, a hallmark of our great nation — or any great democratic nation — is that we can debate those differences civilly in the public square. We must engage in these debates with civility, rigor and respect. The existence of divergent views is not a problem; the lack of civil debate to navigate through that diversity is a problem.