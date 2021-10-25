COMMENTARY: Death of Colin Powell

Gen. Powell famously differentiated the issue of integration of African Americans from open gay service in a May 8, 1992, letter to Patricia Schroeder, and this letter provides insights to the priority placed on national security:

“I have given a great deal of thought to my position and continue to hold the view that the presence of homosexuals in the military is prejudicial to good order and discipline. This is the policy of the Department of Defense and is supported by all of the joint chiefs of staff. It is also a view held by experts who have studied the sociology of the military for many years ... Skin color is a benign, nonbehavioral characteristic. Sexual orientation is perhaps the most profound of human behavioral characteristics. Comparison of the two is a convenient but invalid argument.”

Powell gave his best military advice against a political tide and even the administration he served. Agree or disagree, this took guts. His sole consideration was national security. For those of us serving, “Needs of the military” always came first, and that was reinforced at the top.

Powell remained steadfast to the Constitution. Consider the contrast of Powell’s leadership with what we have witnessed in recent years: Of political and cultural issues continually overriding objective national security imperatives and objective best “military” advice.

Powell came up as an Army officer of the Cold War, and I am forever grateful to him and the others of his generation. A generation which fostered and demanded the ethos of “colorblindness,” “meritocracy” and “selfless service." Of steadfast adherence to demands of national security first. It’s important to remember that aspect of Colin Powell’s amazing American journey.

Bill Connor, a retired Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his master of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”

