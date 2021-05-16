COMMENTARY: Dealing with Trump

One thing is certain: TrumpWorld is hitting on all cylinders when it comes to teasing a 2024 run. But stay skeptical. The former president is a showman from way back, and just because he is working hard to keep interest in his political plans high does not mean that he will actually pull the trigger and run for the White House again.

For one thing, Trump will be 78 years old in 2024. If you think Joe Biden, who is 78 now, is too old to begin a presidential term that will not end until he is 82 -- then the same will apply to Trump.

For another thing, there is a robust field of Republicans preparing to run. Ron DeSantis, Mike Pompeo, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley, Kristi Noem and several other possible candidates -- put them together and that is a strong group of contenders, all of whom will run on some theme of incorporating Trump's achievements into a new kind of Republican platform.

Meadows' remark that Trump will "make sure that he cleared the field" to prevent any sort of "legitimate primary" indicates that Trump believes he has to scare all those candidates out of running. But not all will be easily scared. Many will suspect Trump is bluffing to keep interest in himself -- and donations to his political organization -- sky-high. They'll want to be in a strong position when Trump finally has to concede he's not running.