COMMENTARY: Dealing with political loss

Gain perspective.

Track down previous periods in American history when the country was extremely divided. Examine the claims of opposing parties, name calling and the divisions the country faced, such as public support for Hitler before we entered World War II and the deep family feuds during the Vietnam war.

Those examples may not eliminate your current concerns, but it is a reminder that, as a country, we have overcome major divisions before.

Take action if you can. The election may be over, but our country is now in a continuous state of campaigning. There are many civil ways that you can work to promote your values.

If such action is not your style, turn your attention to your internal dialogue, something that is always under your control.

Whether you’re a liberal or conservative, the key to good mental health is the same.

Most of our emotional upset stems from disproportionately focusing on the negative and not the entire picture. When previous expectations are inordinately high, that can be difficult.

Nevertheless, listing our positive outcomes is a good place to start. Writing them out is one of the most powerful steps recommended by psychologists and psychiatrists.